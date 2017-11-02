Community Health Systems releases Q3 report, might sell more hospitals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Community Health Systems, which owns Lutheran Health Network, reported more losses in the third quarter. The company saw a 16-percent decrease in revenue compared to this time last year. In a statement outlining the report, it appears CHS is also looking to sell more hospitals.

It was a tough third quarter for Franklin, TN-based CHS. In its Q3 report it saw a $110 million loss, or for shareholders about 98 cents a share. This time last year, it was a loss of about 71 cents a share.

In the statement, the company said it was hit hard by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey. Their hospitals in the area were not working at maximum capacity or were completely shut down which cost about $40 million.

“They’re calling the cost of the storms, and other things, ‘one time issues’ so they’re really saying their loss was 77 cents a share,” Bloomberg News Detroit Bureau Chief David Welch said. “Still worse than it was a year ago.”

The company is selling 30 hospitals this year. Some transactions were finalized as recently as this month.

In the statement, CHS said it’s still pursuing other ‘interests for sale transactions involving hospitals with a combined total of at least $2 billion in net operation revenue.’ As one of its most profitable hospitals– does this mean Lutheran?

“They’ve been very resistant to selling it, even though profits are down, it makes money, and you’re looking at a company here who doesn’t make money,” Welch said. “So, that’s one they’d want to hold on to. I’d think they’d have to get a pretty big offer. Community has signaled to other hospital operators, and to the stock market they are in a selling mode. They need to pay down debts.”

CHS remains $13.9 billion dollars in debt. To read the full report click here.