FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police are looking for the person who robbed the Metro PCS at 1005 E. Coliseum Boulevard Thursday night.

Investigators said a man walked into the store around 8:35 p.m. with a hoodie tied tightly around his face. He said he had a gun, but didn’t show one.

The suspect didn’t take any phones or accessories, just cash.

In August, police arrested a man accused of robbing at least three cell phone stores.