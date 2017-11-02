Bank executive running to Allen County commissioner seat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne banker Rich Beck will run for Allen County commissioner.

Beck on Thursday formally announced plans to run for 3rd District County Commissioner. Longtime Commissioner Linda Bloom said this week she would not seek re-election.

Bloom offered her endorsement of Beck for the seat.

“This is a wonderful and rare opportunity to build on the success we’ve enjoyed in Allen County over the past several years, while continuing to make our government more efficient, effective and responsive to taxpayers,” said Beck. “By offering voters a rate combination of experience and expertise, I believe I’m the ideal candidate for this position and well suited to build on the remarkable legacy of Commissioner Linda Bloom.”

Beck is a senior vice president at Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial Bank. He has served on the county’s Redevelopment Commission and the Allen County Economic Development Commission, and has worked for four decades as a reserve deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department.

District 2 and 3 County Commissioner seats are up for election in 2018. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Candidates for the 2018 election cannot file with the county or state until Jan. 10, 2018.