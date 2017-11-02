228 Indiana scientists ask Holcomb to protect state forests

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 220 Indiana scientists want Gov. Eric Holcomb to do more toward protecting the state’s forests.

Retired Earlham College biology professor Leslie Bishop delivered a letter to Holcomb’s office Thursday making the request. The letter asking Holcomb to take a “more balanced” approach toward managing state-owned forests was signed by 228 scientists from 16 Indiana colleges.

The request comes as the Indiana Forest Alliance has opposed a planned Nov. 9 auction of timber rights on 300 acres in the Yellowwood and Morgan-Monroe forests.

Bishop says the state is too quick to allow logging in its forests. She says that can negatively impact tourism in Brown County. She says fewer trees also leads to poorer air quality.

A spokeswoman for Holcomb didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.