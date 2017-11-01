Thompson, Roy, and Komets prep for first three-game weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – For the second and final time during the 2017-18 campaign the Komets skated only one game for the week. Friday night in Fort Wayne the Komets rallied from a two-goal deficit and forced overtime against the visiting Cincinnati Cyclones, gaining a point in a 3-2 overtime loss and improving to 2-1-1 and five points after four games.

Forwards Arturn Tyanulin and Zac Larraza each tallied for the Komets in their first Fort Wayne appearance since their assignment from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. Tyanulin was also appearing in his first ECHL game and second pro game after making his pro debut in an AHL game with Tucson last week. Komet goaltender Michael Houser extended his unbeaten streak to three games (2-0-1) making 22 saves on 25 shots.

Jalen Smereck, also assigned to Fort Wayne by Tucson last week, made his first ECHL appearance Friday and dished an assist on Larraza’s goal. Jason Binkley (4 assists) and Shawn Szydlowski (one goal, three assists) each scored an assist and have points in three of the first four games.

This week the Komets will skate their first three-games-in-three-nights set beginning Friday when the Adirondack Thunder make their only visit of the year. Saturday the Komets host the Quad City Mallards at 7:30pm before traveling to Kalamazoo for a 3pm matinee Sunday.

Komet leaders— Marc-Oliver Roy leads with five points, Tyson Fawcett leads with four goals, Cody Sol and Jason Binkley each lead with four assists and +7, Dennis Kravchenko leads with 13 penalty minutes.

Hello Goodbye— Goaltender Michael Houser was called up to Tucson of the AHL after Friday night’s home game against Cincinnati. Houser served as back-up goaltender in Tucson’s 5-4 overtime win over Iowa. Sunday the netminder was reassigned to Fort Wayne.

Komets Calendar

Friday, Nov. 3, Adirondack Thunder at Komets, 8pm— The Komets will begin the weekend hosting the Thunder Friday night. It’s Adriondack’s only visit of the season. The Komets will make a trip to Adirondack for one game this season March 16. Friday’s match will be the first visit to Fort Wayne by an Adirondack team since the Komets defeated the Frostbite 6-1 in a United Hockey League game Dec. 16, 2005. The Thunder are winless in their last two games and are 3-3-1 for seven points in the North division after seven games. Adirondack is idle this week until they visit Friday.

Saturday, Nov. 4, Quad City Mallards at Komets, 7:30pm— The Komets will face the old rival Mallards Saturday for the first of nine meetings this season. The Komets won the season series 8-2-2 last year and were 4-2-1 when facing Quad City at the Coliseum. The division rival Mallards are 3-3-0 with six points after six games and have won their last two outings. Quad City will host Indy Friday before making the trip to Fort Wayne Saturday.

Sunday, Nov. 5, Komets at Kalamazoo Wings, 3pm— The Komets will face arch rival and Central division leader Kalamazoo Sunday at 3pm for the first of three trips to Wings Stadium and the first of six meetings overall this season. Kalamazoo is 4-0-1 for nine points after the first five games of the season. The Wings will host Cincinnati Wednesday and skate at Toledo Saturday before welcoming the Komets Sunday.

MILITARY APPRECIATION WEEKEND— This weekend with Adirondack in town Friday and Quad City Saturday, it’s Military Appreciation Weekend presented by Big City Cars. The Komets pay tribute to the U.S. Military with special jerseys both nights to be auctioned to benefit Honor Flight. Also, all military, active and veterans, can take advantage of the Komets’ Military Appreciation Ticket Offer where they can buy one ticket and get one free with a military I.D. for both games this weekend.

Also The News-Sentinel and WANE TV have partnered to present the 10th anniversary of Komets Kare Package to benefit our veterans through the Veterans Administration Health System. Fans are asked to support our troops by donating items to members of our military at both games this weekend. Gift certificates, games, toys, magazines, personal toiletries, coloring books, caps, gloves, blankets, cleaning supplies, T-shirts, underwear and more will be accepted. This year some food items are also being accepted such as spaghetti sauce, pasta, pork and beans, chili or stew, fruit, tuna, salmon or chicken and mixed vegetables and packaged products such as tuna, chicken or hamburger helper, pudding packs, peanut butter and jelly, cereals, oatmeal and breakfast bars.