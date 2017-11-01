Suspect linked to multiple robberies in Indiana, Michigan arrested

Related Coverage Decatur gas station robber linked to five other holdups

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Elkhart man who investigators believe may be responsible for multiple armed robberies in Michigan and Indiana was arrested Tuesday following a traffic stop near Plymouth, Indiana.

Rex Hammond, 53, is facing two felony charges of armed robbery in connection with two holdups in Logansport. Hammond may also be responsible for robberies at gas stations in Decatur, Auburn and Peru, as well as in Portage and Kalamazoo, Michigan. The robberies all took place in September and October.

When Hammond was pulled over at around 1:30 a.m., he was reportedly wearing the same clothes and shoes as the robber seen in surveillance video taken during the robbery at Johnson’s Junction in Decatur. He was also in possession of a gun similar to the one used in the robbery according to the Decatur Police Department. Authorities are in the process of preparing an arrest warrant for Hammond.

Indiana State Police said the Auburn Police Department, the Logansport Police Department, the Peru Police Department, the Decatur Indiana Police Department, the Kalamazoo Michigan Police Department, the Portage Michigan Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department all took part in the investigation.