Recreational vehicle maker plans another Indiana expansion

BUTLER, Ind. (AP) — A manufacturer of recreational and commercial vehicles plans to expand its operations in northeastern Indiana.

The state of Indiana announced Wednesday that Forest River plans to create up to 125 new jobs by 2019 in DeKalb County. Plans call for investing $2.9 million on renovations of existing buildings and construction of a new facility in Butler for purchasing, production and dispatching.

Work is scheduled to be completed by fall 2018.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has offered Forest River up to $1 million in conditional tax credits and $150,000 in training grants.

The Elkhart-based company, which also operates several other Indiana facilities, earlier this year announced plans to expand in LaGrange County and create 425 new jobs by 2019.

