WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Vince Edwards led Purdue with 20 points while Carsen Edwards added 18 as the 20th-ranked Boilermakers defeated Carroll College 98-71 in their second and final exhibition game on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena.

Issac Haas had 14 points while Nojel Eastern added 12 to round out the double-figure scorers for Purdue.

Bishop Dwenger grad Grady Eifert had 3 points and a team-high 7 rebounds.

Purdue opens the regular season next Friday at home against SIU-Edwardsville.