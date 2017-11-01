Police seize guns, cash, drugs in raid; 1 arrested

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Mercer County, Ohio, seized guns, drugs and cash in a raid of a Rockford home Tuesday night.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockford Police Department, the Grand Lake Drug Task Force, along with a Coldwater Police Department K9 unit, served a search warrant at a home at 208 W. South St. in Rockford.

Inside the home, police found raw marijuana, dabs (or hash), THC-infused products, drug paraphernalia, ten handguns and more than $7,000 in cash, according to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

Police arrested Glen W. Keeling II on drug trafficking charges.

It’s not clear what led officers to the South Street home. The sheriff’s office said the case was forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for the filing of additional charges.