Minor league baseball entertainer Myron Noodleman dies

TULSA, Okla. (WANE) Myron Noodleman, who entertained thousands of minor league baseball as the “Clown Prince of Baseball,” has died.

Noodleman, whose real name was Rick Hader, died Wednesday after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Minor League Baseball announced the Tulsa teacher had been diagnosed with the disease last week.

Noodleman performed at dozens of Fort Wayne Wizards and TinCaps games over the years. TinCaps President Mike Nutter in a tweet Wednesday called Noodleman “a great man & entertainer … A great friend.”

Sad day today…we have lost a great man & entertainer…A great friend. He will forever be 'Da Man to me! Prayers to Kim & family! pic.twitter.com/nGtjlhaarK — Mike Nutter (@minorleaguenutt) November 1, 2017

A GoFundMe* page has been set up to aid Hader’s family with expenses incurred throughout the course of his treatment and beyond.

Tributes to Noodleman were posted on social media after news of his death broke.

