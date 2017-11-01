Lawsuit targets rollback of birth-control rule

FILE - This May 28, 1999, file photo shows a new birth control pill container designed to look like a woman's makeup compact for Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical Inc., of Raritan, N.J., displayed at the manufacturer's assembly line. More than half of privately insured women are getting free birth control due to President Barack Obamas health care law, part of a big shift thats likely to continue despite the Supreme Court allowing some employers with religious objections to opt out. (AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Two advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit in Indiana challenging a rule change by President Donald Trump’s administration allowing more employers to opt out of no-cost birth control for workers.
The suit was filed Tuesday on behalf of five women at risk of being denied birth control coverage, including three University of Notre Dame students. Notre Dame recently announced plans to halt no-cost contraceptive coverage.
The lawsuit was filed by the National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church and State.
Under new rules issued Oct. 7 by the Department of Health and Human Services, employers and universities are allowed to cite religious or moral objections in order to end birth control coverage that was available under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

