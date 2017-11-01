Lawsuit targets rollback of birth-control rule

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Two advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit in Indiana challenging a rule change by President Donald Trump’s administration allowing more employers to opt out of no-cost birth control for workers.

The suit was filed Tuesday on behalf of five women at risk of being denied birth control coverage, including three University of Notre Dame students. Notre Dame recently announced plans to halt no-cost contraceptive coverage.

The lawsuit was filed by the National Women’s Law Center and Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Under new rules issued Oct. 7 by the Department of Health and Human Services, employers and universities are allowed to cite religious or moral objections in order to end birth control coverage that was available under President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

