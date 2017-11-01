Indy to host 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Indianapolis is set to host college football’s biggest event.

Lucas Oil Stadium will be the site of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. The city will be home to a four-day period of activities, including a fan fest inside the Indiana Convention Center, a music festival and a themed food event.

The event is expected to bring in over $150 million to the city.

A formal announcement was made by Indiana Sports Corp and city representatives at Lucas Oil on Wednesday.

The event is the latest major NCAA event to be put on Indianapolis’ calendar.

The city will also host the 2021 Men’s Final Four, the 2021 Big Ten Football championship and the 2022 Men’s Big Ten basketball tournament.

Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement on the announcement:

I’m confident this event will be much more than a game for our city. As with other major sporting events, thousands of volunteers will step into our neighborhoods, classrooms, and local nonprofit centers to leave a positive footprint in our community. Hosting this game will also ensure the 78,000 residents in our local hospitality industry will continue to earn a paycheck.

Indiana Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn also released a statement:

Indianapolis is ready to rise to the occasion of making the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship the best yet. Our community will come to life over the four-day event with volunteers ready to provide “Hoosier Hospitality” and efforts citywide to sustain our reputation as the city where champions are crowned.