LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) A mobile home went up in flames Wednesday night in Ligonier.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home park on West U.S. 6 just before 7:00 p.m. Neighboring mobile homes did sustain damage from the heat. No one was inside any of the homes.

The official cause is unknown, but the owner told firefighters he had left an electric space heater on when he left the home.