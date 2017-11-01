Dental offices holding candy buy-backs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Looking for an alternative to gorging on Halloween candy? Several local dentist offices have come up a plan.

At least three Fort Wayne dental offices are holding candy buy-back events this week to collect trick-or-treat candy from children. The goal of the buy-backs is to help avoid obesity, diabetes and tooth decay, while offering troops overseas some sweet treats from home.

For the 11th straight year, Lima Road Dentistry will buy back Halloween candy at $1 per pound with a $$10 max. The candy that is collected will be shipped to troops serving overseas “so they can have a small reminder of what is going on back home in the USA,” the office said.

Children can drop off candy at Lima Road Dentistry at 9019 Lima Road on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.

Kool Smiles at 1852 Bluffton Road will collect trick-or-treat candy from children in exchange for a toy. The donated candy will be send to Operation Gratitude, which ships candy to troops overseas in care packages filled with letters of appreciation, food, entertainment, toiletries, handmade items, and other reminders of home.

Kool Smiles will accept candy during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Angela Becker Orthodontics will pay $1 per pound for Halloween candy, along with an additional $1 per pound to the child’s school. The candy will also be sent to troops through Operation Gratitude.

Angela Becker Orthodontics will hold its 13th annual candy buy-back at its two locations, at 4638 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Fort Wayne and 2818 Theater Ave. in Huntington.