Carlisle Fluid Technologies closing Angola plant, 31 people affected

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Arizona-based Carlisle Fluid Technologies is closing its plant in Angola on Dec. 31, according to a notice sent to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The company said it will close the plant permanently and terminate all 31 employees at the facility. Some employees will work in to 2018 to close down the plant.

Carlisle Fluid Technologies is a global company that manufactures equipment for the supply and application of paints, coatings, and sprayed materials, according to the company’s website. It operates under brands across the world such as: Binks, Ransburg, and Devilbiss.

The Angola facility is located at 1910 North Wayne Street.

CFT reported third quarter earnings results last month with record net sales of over $1 billion. But stated adjusted earnings per share were substantially lower than one-year ago due to lower sales and margin in the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment, rising raw material costs in its construction segment, and higher costs related to acquisitions, facility rationalization, and plant restructuring projects, according to an earnings report.

On Oct. 2, the company announced a $670 million acquisition of Accella Performance Materials.

It’s unknown if employees at CFT’s Angola facility will have opportunities elsewhere within the company.