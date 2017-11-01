Caller tips off police, 3 arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery

Photos of David Mefford, Jeffery Walker and Nathan Dollar provided by the Warsaw Police Department.

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Police in Warsaw arrested three men early Monday morning after someone called dispatch saying they had seen them jump out of a vehicle with a firearm.

The caller then said he saw the three get back into the vehicle which was dark in color with loud exhaust according to a press release from the Warsaw Police Department.

Officers spotted the vehicle and pulled it over in the 1900 block of East Center Street. A search turned up a rifle, a tire iron, a crowbar, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

After being interviewed, police determined the three had planned to commit a robbery in the area.

They were booked into the Kosciusko County Jail and identified as:

  • David Mefford, 19, of South Whitley
  • Nathan Dollar, 18, of Columbia City
  • Jeffery Walker, 22, of South Whitley

