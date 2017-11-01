Caller tips off police, 3 arrested for conspiracy to commit robbery

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Police in Warsaw arrested three men early Monday morning after someone called dispatch saying they had seen them jump out of a vehicle with a firearm.

The caller then said he saw the three get back into the vehicle which was dark in color with loud exhaust according to a press release from the Warsaw Police Department.

Officers spotted the vehicle and pulled it over in the 1900 block of East Center Street. A search turned up a rifle, a tire iron, a crowbar, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

After being interviewed, police determined the three had planned to commit a robbery in the area.

They were booked into the Kosciusko County Jail and identified as:

David Mefford, 19, of South Whitley

Nathan Dollar, 18, of Columbia City

Jeffery Walker, 22, of South Whitley