An alarming conversation gets Defiance Co. students charged

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Students from Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance County were taken into custody Wednesday after officials heard something alarming. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said the incident may result in more police presence at the schools.

Police said they were contacted by officials at the district after it was reported a group of students at Tinora High School were engaged in a conversation that created concern for the safety of students and faculty.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said after an investigation three students were taken into custody, and charged with being a delinquent by inducing panic. The boys were between the ages of 15 and 16.

Police determined at no time was there any imminent danger to faculty, staff and citizens.

Attempts by NewsChannel 15 to reach officials after hours to get more information about this conversation have so far been unsuccessful.