3 hurt, 1 critically, in I-469 crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A traffic crash along Interstate 469 left one personally critically hurt.

Police and medics were called just before 3 p.m. Wednesday to the 21.8 mile marker of Interstate 469, about a mile north of the U.S. 24 interchange near New Haven, on a report of a crash. Dispatchers told NewsChannel 15 that one person was trapped in a vehicle and was reported in critical condition.

According to Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputies at the scene, a silver sedan rear-ended a van along the highway. A silver sedan could be seen 50 feet off the roadway, crashed into a fence.

Deputies told NewsChannel 15 that three people were hospitalized.

One lane of the interstate was closed.

The area of the intersection has construction barrels along the shoulder.