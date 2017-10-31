Where’s the overnight airport security?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While commercial flights stop for a few hours in the middle of the night at the Fort Wayne International Airport, the main terminal building never closes.

Acting on a tip from a police officer who’s concerned there’s not an obvious deterrent to stop someone from illegal activity in the overnight hours, 15 Finds Out took two trips to the airport over the last several months and were able to go places you can’t during the day.

We then took video of our visit to Director of Airports Scott Hinderman, who said he wasn’t aware of our first overnight visit.

“We are a 24/7 airport. Our terminal building stays open to help those who arrive late or don’t have a ride yet and they’re waiting. We don’t’ want to put them out on the street,” Hinderman said.

15 Finds Out then made a second overnight trip to the airport,but this time a photographer not wearing any WANE-TV logos left post-it notes around the airport with a message to call us if they were found.

In our investigation Airport Insecurity, see what happened after we left the second time and hear what the TSA and an independent security consultant thought about our trek through the terminal.

