DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) A group of veterans will accompany children when they trick or treat in Delphi on Halloween to bring a sense of security to the community still dealing with the unsolved murders of two girls earlier this year.

Fourteen-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day. The case has gained national attention.