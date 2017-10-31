TOTW: Southwood Football Team

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Even Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne want to dress up as Carson Blair and Peyton Trexler for Halloween.

The Knights beat Eastside on Friday, 51-19. They now face Adams Central for a chance to clinch back-to-back sectional titles in Class 1A. We are proud to honor the Southwood football team as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

Blair is one of the most prolific passers in the entire country as he has thrown 51 touchdowns and 3,465 yards this year. Trexler has been on the receiving end many times including racking up 30 touchdowns and 1,702 yards.