Suspect now faces murder charge after shooting victim dies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man found shot inside a car parked in a lot at the corner of Spy Run and State last Wednesday has passed away according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office in a news release issued Tuesday morning.

According to the obituary posted online, Brian A. Lowe Jr, 31, passed away on Friday.

Investigators determined that Lowe had been shot in the 1000 block of Lake Avenue, near downtown. The driver of the car told police the shooting happened as he was picking Lowe up to go get lunch.

Police quickly established a suspect and arrested DeeDee W. Barnett, 38, of Fort Wayne on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. The charge has since been changed to murder.

During an interview with police, Barnett said “You got me,” and explained that he and Lowe had “gotten into it” earlier Wednesday and Lowe was swinging a bat around the front yard, the affidavit said. Barnett said Lowe had “caused chaos in the neighborhood” and “yelled at people.”

An autopsy determined Lowe died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide, the 29th of the year in Allen County.