Snider grad, Wake Forest standout Bates ruled out for game at Notre Dame

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Wake Forest won’t have running back Cade Carney and safety Jessie Bates for this week’s game at No. 5 Notre Dame.

Coach Dave Clawson said Tuesday that the two players won’t play Saturday but their injuries are not season-ending, do not require surgery and “hopefully we’ll have them in a couple weeks.”

Both players were injured during last week’s victory over Louisville. Carney had one carry for four yards against the Cardinals, while Bates was in on eight tackles with 1 1/2 stops behind the line of scrimmage in that game.

