Police release name of officer involved in domestic disturbance shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The name of the Fort Wayne Police Department officer who shot a man last Friday after responding to a domestic disturbance with weapons call in the 3100 block of Elmdale Drive has been released.

According to a Tuesday afternoon update from FWPD, Sage A. Knopp was hired on May 28, 2015. Knopp has had no disciplinary action taken against him and he has not received any commendations from the department. He remains on paid administrative leave.

Knopp shot Jeffrey Daniel Jones, 53, after police say he began to resist and fight with officers resulting in them being knocked to the ground.

Jones remains hospitalized in fair condition and he faces charges of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon and two counts of resisting law enforcement can causing injury.

One or more officers suffered minor injuries.