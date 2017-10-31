Police: Man shot in hand during argument

MARION, Ind. (WANE) Police in Marion are investigating an incident where a man was shot at a home early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Marion Police Department, Nathan Jones, 38, and his friend, Rachel Adrianson, 34, were at a residence located at 2801 South Stone Road when the two got in argument.

During the argument Jones was shot in the hand with a 9mm handgun. The release did not indicate whether Jones shot himself or was shot by Adrianson.

Jones was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

A search warrant was served at the home and no arrests have been made.