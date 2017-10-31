Man found dead at construction site died by suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Coroner’s Office has determined that a man who was found dead at a downtown Fort Wayne construction site last Friday took his own life.

The discovery was made around 4:30 a.m. at the Skyline Tower site on Webster Street between Wayne and Berry.

Officers arrived and found a man surrounded by a pool of blood and suffering from significant injuries, according to FWPD Spokesman Officer Mark Bieker.

The man was not a construction worker according to the coroner’s office.