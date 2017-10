HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington University put up some big numbers offensively – but not enough to get past Olivet Nazarene as the Foresters fell in their season opener 107-92 at Platt Arena.

Huntington North High School grad Sarah Fryman led HU with 22 points while Maddie Richer added 17.

Next up for HU is a date with Cornerstone at 7 p.m. on Friday at home.