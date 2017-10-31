Fort Wayne men arrested in Wyoming with 300 lbs of pot

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. (WANE) – Three Fort Wayne men driving across the country were arrested in Sweetwater County, Wyoming with hundreds of pounds of marijuana. Local police said the van was stopped Sunday morning on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said the Dodge van with Illinois plates was stopped by Deputy Sheriff Derek Morrell and his partner, K9 Deputy Jara. The driver was identified as 26-year-old Kyle Bolton. Mack Magee Jr., 61, and 20-year-old Antes Holliness-Ransom were passengers in the van.

Police said Jara became alert to the presence of drugs in the van. It was then searched, and 293.3 pounds of marijuana, $700 in cash and an electronic currency counting machine were found.

The drugs have a street value of $1.4 million.

The marijuana was packaged in a total of 260 vacuum-sealed plastic bags in 10 suitcases.

Bolton, Magee and Holliness-Ranson were arrested for several felonies including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

The three men made their initial court appearance Monday morning in Green River, Wyoming where their bonds were set at $100,000 each.