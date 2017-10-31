Fall property tax bill due date approaching

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The deadline to pay fall property tax bills is rapidly approaching.

Allen County Treasurer Bill Royce issued a reminder Tuesday that payments must be in the treasurer’s office or postmarked by November 13, 2017 in order to avoid a penalty. The office will be closed November 10 for Veterans Day.

The fall tax bill was mailed earlier this year along with the spring bill. If you have misplaced your bill, a new bill can be printed from the Treasurer’s Office website, www.allencountytreasurer.us. Click on the Public Access Tax Information link to reprint your bill and find helpful information about your property.

You can also sign up for free electronic paperless billing to save paper, envelopes and postage while conveniently receiving your tax bill emailed directly to you.

Several payment methods are available:

Mail to: Allen County Treasurer, PO Box 2540, Fort Wayne IN 46801-2540. Payment is considered “on time” when postmarked by the US Post Office on or before the due date.

On line Options: Convenient and efficient no fee payment options such as single electronic payment, monthly payment plan, and spring/fall payment plans can be found on the Treasurer’s web site, http://www.allencountytreasurer.us. A credit card payment option is also available for a small fee. Follow the link to the payment option that works best for you.

Pay by phone: Call the toll free number found on the website to pay your tax bill using a checking account free of charge.

Treasurer’s Office: The Treasurer’s office is located in the ROUSSEAU CENTRE, 1 E MAIN ST, SUITE 104. Please bring your entire statement or reprinted tax bill with you when paying in person. Office hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays. The deposit slot in the front of the Treasurer’s office is available from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. if you wish to drop off your payment and avoid the wait. An easy to use tax payment kiosk is also located in the hallway outside of the Treasurer’s Office and is available from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The convenient touch screen will walk you through the payment process in just a few simple steps.

Drop Box: Taxpayers can deposit their tax payment in the night depository for the Clerk of the Court and Allen County Treasurer located on Main Street in front of the north side of the Court House.