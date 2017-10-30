Warsaw man sentenced for driving drunk, causing fatal crash

Related Coverage Warsaw man charged with driving drunk, causing fatal crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man arrested after an April crash on U.S. 30 and State Road 5 that killed a teenager and left two others seriously hurt has been sentenced.

Chaise Belcher was sentenced Monday in a Kosciusko County courtroom to 21 years in the state’s Department of Corrections.

Belcher was the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at a red light in the early morning hours of April 16 and crashed into a car driven by 16-year-old Phillip Caudill Jr. A passenger in Caudill’s vehicle, 17-year-old Jack T. Burchett of Warsaw, was killed. Another passenger, 18-year-old Jacob T. Burchett of Warsaw, was taken to a hospital with two broken legs, according to a police report. Caudill was hospitalized with brain bleeding, a collapsed lung, and a broken leg.

Belcher had pleaded guilty to a charge of felony Operating a Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated and Causing a Death and two counts of Driving while Intoxicated Causing Serious Injury. Three others charges against Belcher were dropped as part of the deal.