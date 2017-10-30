Victor Oladipo Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Oct. 23-29, the NBA announced Monday.

Oladipo led the Pacers to a 2-1 record during the week behind averages of 28.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 60.4 percent from the field, 60 percent from three-point range and 95 percent from the free throw line over three games.

Oladipo finished with 28 points and helped the Pacers set a new franchise record for field goal percentage in the road win at Minnesota Tuesday. He set a season high with 35 points Wednesday at Oklahoma City, and capped a 13-point fourth quarter and 23-point night with the go-ahead three-pointer with 10.1 seconds remaining in Sunday’s 97-94 win over San Antonio.

Oladipo has led the Pacers in scoring in all six games this season and currently ranks eighth in the NBA with an average of 25.5 points per game this season.

This marks Oladipo’s first Player of the Week award of his NBA career. He shares honors with New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins who was named Western Conference Player of the Week.