Police: 14-year-old boy arrested for OWI after pursuit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A pursuit involving Indiana State Police in west central Indiana ended early Saturday morning with the arrest of a 14-year-old driver along with his mother and sister.

The incident began when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that had run a stop sign in Vigo County just after midnight according to an Indiana State Police news release. The pursuit ended when the teen driver missed a curve and crashed into a telephone pole.

The teen was taken to a hospital where his blood alcohol level tested .119, well over the .08 legal limit. While at the hospital, the boy’s mother and sister showed up along with other family members. The mother and sister became argumentative with police and hospital staff and at one point the boy tried to run off.

According to police the mother tried to prevent her son from being taken to a juvenile center and she became physically aggressive and at one point she struck a patrol car with her purse. The sister, who is 17, also tried to keep her brother from being taken to the juvenile center. Both the mother and sister were placed under arrest. Several police officers and hospital security were involved in controlling the situation.

The mother, Barbara Bendekovich, 49, of Terre Hate was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and interfering with custody.

The sister was arrested for minor consuming, disorderly conduct and public intoxication while the boy was arrested for battery on law enforcement, resisting arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest, minor consuming, OWI, reckless driving and disorderly conduct.