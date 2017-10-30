Officer shoots, wounds man who was stabbing woman in Indiana

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer shot and wounded a man who was stabbing a woman in eastern Indiana.

State police say officers responded Sunday night in New Castle following a report that a man with a large knife was chasing a woman around the yard of a home.

One New Castle officer went to the front of the home and another went to the rear, where he encountered the woman as she fled from the man. Police say the officer shot the 41-year-old man after he stabbed the woman in the neck. The man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The 38-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they believe the man and woman were acquaintances and were involved in a domestic dispute before officers arrived.

