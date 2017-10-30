New grant, program to reduce infant mortality in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country and the state is attempting to curb that with a new grant, which Parkview Health will be receiving.

The grant from the Indiana State Department of Health is giving Parkview Health funding from their Indiana Safety PIN (Protecting Indiana’s Newborns) program. Parkview is one of seven hospital or health-care organizations to share the $11 million in funding.

The Safety PIN program focuses on safer infant births, better prenatal care and less drug-oriented environments for infants.

In Allen County, seven babies of every 1,000 live births die. For Black babies in south side Fort Wayne (46806 area code), its 15.3 babies.

Also in the fight to reduce infant mortality in Allen County is Healthier Moms and Babies program, which has launched the Nurse Family Partnership. The program pairs personal nurses with first time mothers who live in poverty. The nurses guide the mother through prenatal care, her pregnancy, and the through the first two years of the infant’s life.

The program will receive $1 million per year for two years with the opportunity to renew the grant.