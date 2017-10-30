Meraki Fest to offer music, entertainment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new music and arts festival will be held in Fort Wayne: Meraki Fest.

Meraki Fest will feature live music, food, and a host of busker-style entertainers. The all-ages event touted by organizers as “Vaudeville-themed fun” will be held Sunday, Dec. 3 at The Phoenix at 1122 Broadway.

Meraki is a Greek word that describes actions done with soul, creativity and love, and Meraki Fest figures to be just those things. Australian country-roots musician Bill Chambers will headline, with local artists Trip the Dog, Jessica Brita-Segyde with TK Kelly, Pop ‘n Fresh, Adam Baker & The Heartache, Jess Flamethrower and C-Note & D.J. Tab also on the bill.

There will also be fire dancing, human statues, face-painting, and comedy.

Tickets for the event are $10; $5 for guests age 12 and younger.

BUY TICKETS