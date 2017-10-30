Fort Wayne teen wins knockout round on ‘The Voice’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – She has what it takes. A Fort Wayne 16-year-old is moving on, and getting high praise from mega stars. Addison Agen won her knockout round Monday on The Voice, and will continue on to the playoffs.

She was here in Fort Wayne to watch the episode with family and friends.

“This is home,” Noah Snyder, Agen’s best friend, said. “She can still be the person she is regardless of all the big stuff going on.”

Agen spent an exhausting three and a half months in Los Angeles proving she has what it takes to have a career in music. She enjoyed watching the fruits of her labor back home at her church.

“I’m super proud to be where I’m from, and I hope everyone is proud of me too,” Agen said.

Pride filled the room at Come2Go Ministries as everyone listened to Agen sing “Beneath your Beautiful” in her knockout round.

“I’m really excited for people to hear the song I’m singing because I don’t think anybody expected me to sing it,” Agen said.

“They look at her like she’s a 16-year-old,” Agen’s mom, Kristine Agen, said. “I think they’ll be surprised she can compete with the best of them.”

Compete she did. She won, and got praises from all four celebrity judges. One said she ‘could save the world.’ Others insinuated she has what it takes to win the whole thing.

However, her win means another teammate went home.

“It doesn’t even feel like a competition so when they do leave it’s like oh my gosh my best friend is leaving summer camp,” Agen said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

With even more ahead of her on The Voice, Agen stays grounded when she’s back in Fort Wayne. But with a budding fan base all over the world, Agen knows her family and friends are growing.