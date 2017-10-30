Forbes: Michael Jackson top earning dead celebrity with $75M

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points and sings, dances and struts during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour, in Kansas City, Mo. Jackson's "Thriller" has broken another sales record, with the Recording Industry Association of America announcing Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, that the singer is the first artist to attain 30-time multi-platinum status after his album sold 30 million copies in the U.S. since its release in 1982. (AP Photo/Cliff Schiappa, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jackson died eight years ago, but he’s still generating millions of dollars.

Jackson is atop the Forbes list of top-earning dead celebrities for the fifth straight year, with $75 million. Forbes says Jackson’s earnings are boosted by a new greatest hits album, a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show and a stake in the EMI music publishing catalog.

Two other singers join Jackson in the top five. Elvis Presley comes in fourth with $35 million and Bob Marley ranks fifth with $23 million.

Golf legend Arnold Palmer is the second-highest earner. He brought in $40 million in part through sales of Arizona lemonade and ice tea beverage made in his name.

Palmer is followed by Charles Schulz. The creator of the “Peanuts” franchise made $38 million.

 

