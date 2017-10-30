Fingopay lets you purchase items with your finger

What if you could go to a store and pay for groceries, gas and clothing … just by using a 3D scan of your finger? “Fingopay” scans the unique pattern of veins beneath a customer’s fingertip and links the biometric profile to their bank account.
What if you could go to a store and pay for groceries, gas and clothing … just by using a 3D scan of your finger? “Fingopay” scans the unique pattern of veins beneath a customer’s fingertip and links the biometric profile to their bank account.
Advertisement
Advertisement