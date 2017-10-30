Business fire south of downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a fire at business south of downtown just before 3 a.m. Monday. Crews arrived to 1835 S Calhoun St, to find light smoke coming from the south side of the building. Firefighters forced their way inside and found heavy smoke in the hallway.

Firefighter Captain Jermaine Thomas told NewsChannel 15 as crews were extinguishing flames in the hallway, they learned the fire was above them, between the first and second floors. That’s when part of the ceiling collapsed and fell onto one of the firefighters.

Crews evacuated the building until they determined it was safe to return. They were able to free the injured firefighter from the debris. His injuries were minor.

Fort Wayne firefighters were able to get the office fire under control after more than an hour. The cause remains under investigation.