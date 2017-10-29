Wild Zoo Halloween wraps, zoo looks forward to 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is officially closed for the season.

Sunday was the final day for the Wild Zoo Halloween.

The zoo will open for the 2018 season on April 21.

Several construction projects will start Nov. 1, including a revamp of Monkey Island the otter exhibit. Monkey Island will be tore up and made more inviting to guests as they enter the zoo. The otter exhibit will be enlarged and an underwater viewing area will be constructed for visitors.

Projects are expected to be finished by the beginning of the 2019 season.