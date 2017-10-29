Trump comes ahead with fresh criticism of Russia inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is unleashing new criticism of the investigations into possible ties between his campaign associates and Russia.

Trump — in a series of tweets — is making reference to what he calls “phony Trump/Russia ‘collusion,’ which doesn’t exist.” He says Democrats are using — in his words — a “witch hunt” for “evil politics” and adds that Republicans are “fighting back like never before.”

Trump’s tweets follow a CNN report that a federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the criminal investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

The Associated Press hasn’t confirmed the CNN report.

