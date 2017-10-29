Fire destroys tire business

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Sunday morning fire destroyed a tire business northwest of Fort Wayne.

Several departments were called to Sparks Commercial Tire on O’Day Road, at U.S. 30. around 6:45 a.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen in the air near the area for several hours. Tires burning inside the building contributed to the dark smoke.

The fire was under control but still burning more than four hours later.

Fire officials did not immediately know what the cause of the fire was.

In addition to firefighters from Arcola, Aboite, Allen County, Smith Township, Washington Township and others, Representatives from Fort Wayne Allen County Department of Homeland Security were also on scene.

Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier monitored the situation and assured NewsChannel 15 the smoke from the burning tires was not of great concern.

No injuries were reported in the incident.