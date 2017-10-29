Movie theater opens in Decatur, first in 51 years

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time since 1966 movie lovers can enjoy the silver screen in Decatur.

ABCinema held its grand opening Sunday.

The state-of-the-art single screen theater is located at 130 Monroe Street in downtown.

The theater will show first-run movies and tickets are $5. There is also a fun menu of concession items, including: soda, candy, and popcorn.

Currently, the theater is showing “Two Steps From Hope” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Movie times are 7 p.m. Thursdays, 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Movie titles are available by calling the theater hotline at (260) 724-SHOW.