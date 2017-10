GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) Dentists at Grabill dentist office are thanking veterans by providing free services.

Smiles 4 Vets is set to happen Saturday, November 4 at Grabill Family Dentistry.

Free services include check-ups, exams, cleanings and other procedures.

For more information watch the interview above, as aired on First News Sunday and visit Grabill Family Dentistry’s website.