6-Time Olympic Medalist joins Love Train Unity Walk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Six-time Olympic Medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee visited Fort Wayne Sunday to promote peace and harmony at the second annual Love Train Unity Walk.

Joyner-Kersee, in her heyday in the 1980’s and 1990’s, won medals in the heptathalon and long jump.

Reverend Bill McGill of Imani Baptist Temple invited her to join the Summit City community in the walk which had the theme of “Take a Stand & Take a Hand.”

About 100 people walked from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge to Freimann Square, where Joyner-Kersee and McGill spoke. Afterwards, the walkers held hands and danced to the song ‘Love Train’ by the O’Jays.

McGill said the next Unity Walk will be in the Spring.