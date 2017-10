FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – St. Francis wasted no time asserting themselves against Lindenwood.

Matt Kominkiewicz returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown as No. 1 USF is demolishing their opponent, 49-0 at the half. Cougars quarterback Nick Ferrer completed 12-of-17 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

USF closes out the regular season next week at home against Taylor University.