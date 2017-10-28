USF debuts fall production of “Sister Act”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of St Francis School of Creative Arts is preparing to debut their Fall Production – The Musical ‘Sister Act’ which is based on the Touchstone Picture of the same name.

Director, Brad Beauchamp, and student actresses Fatima Washington and Sydney Shuherk joined First News for a preview,

Fatima Washington plays Deloris (Whoopie Goldberg’s role in the film) and Sydney Shuherk plays Sister Mary Robert.

The University of Saint Francis School of Creative Arts will present “Sister Act”, the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet. Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Lyrics by Glenn Slater. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE! Brad Beauchamp will direct.

The play is Friday November 3rd and other performance dates are Nov 3, 4, 5 & 10,11,12.

The production is made possible in part by the Marilyn and William Wunderlin Foundation.

