Police looking for man with multiple warrants

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Wolcottville Police Department said on its Facebook Page it is looking for a man who has led police on three different pursuits in the last two weeks.

The department said Marcus Singleton has more than eight warrants out of Noble and LaGrange counties. The department has not said what the warrants are for.

Police said Singleton should not be approached if he’s seen. Anyone with information about Singleton should call 911 immediately.

The department said, “…his total disregard for public safety is our biggest concern.”

No other information was available.