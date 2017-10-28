Motorcycle club escorts, plants trees honoring WWI veterans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) 75 trees were escorted through Fort Wayne Saturday morning before being planted at Memorial Park.

The event, led by Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club, was part of the revitalization of the park.

Police, fire and military personnel joined the club along the route which began at 10:00 a.m. at Shade Trees Unlimited in Columbia City, stopped at Hearth of Sycamore Village and traveled through downtown Fort Wayne before concluding with remarks at the park.

Members of the club planted the trees with guidance from Shade Trees Unlimited staff.

In total, 125 trees will stand, honoring 125 lives lost in WWI.

An official dedication is set for Veterans Day, November 11 at 2:00 p.m.

NewsChannel 15’s Chris Darby was at the park and will have a full report at 11:00 p.m. Saturday on NewsChannel 15.