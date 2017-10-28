Memo details sexual harassment by ex-Ohio state senator

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A memo detailing a woman’s sexual harassment complaint against an Ohio state senator by a state employee says he hugged her and repeatedly badgered her to have sex.

Sixty-three-year-old Findlay Republican Cliff Hite apologized and admitted to the allegations in a Twitter statement after resigning earlier this month. The memo written by the director of the Legislative Service Commission where the woman works was made public Friday.

The memo says Hite began visiting the woman’s office in early August and spent an hour one day continually asking her to have sex at his condominium despite her repeatedly telling him no.

Hite said in a statement Saturday that he acknowledges he made inappropriate comments and said he thought a “mild flirtation” with his accuser was “welcome and reciprocated.”

